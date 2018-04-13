Haunted Announce New Album 'Dayburner'

Singer Cristina Chimirri had this to say, "When we started to develop the songwriting process of 'Dayburner', we wanted to talk about the course, the unexplored passage between the beginning and the end. Without necessarily imposing fixed points, but tracing a material circle and an anti-material ascensional progression."

Bassiar Frank Tudisco added, "'Dayburner' is actually the representation of a day, not properly a day as we commonly know it, but something that become immediately night right after the first flashes of the sun. The light of this sun is too weak and can't afford to challenge the strength of the darkness. Only thanks to minimal differences in tonal contrasts we are able to distinguish the sun from the moon. We can actually say that all the proper attributes of the day miserably fail here.

"For the album cover, we relied on an Irish artist from Dublin, Debora Sheedy, an awesome photographer", says Frank. "We have chosen one of her works, because we strongly believed it fits perfectly with the content of our album. When we saw the picture we had no doubt about it, and now more than ever we are sure of our choice."

Tracklisting:

Mourning Sun

Waterdawn

Dayburner

Communion

Orphic

Vespertine

No Connection With Dust

Lunar Grave