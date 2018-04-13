News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Haunted Announce New Album 'Dayburner'
04-13-2018
.
Haunted

Haunted have announced some details about their forthcoming album that they will be releasing on June 8th. The new effort will be called "Dayburner" and was recorded by Carlo Longo at NuevArte Studio in Catania and mastered by the renowned producer Brad Boatright (Sleep, COC, Yob, Obituary, among others) at Audiosiege Engineering in Portland, Oregon.

Singer Cristina Chimirri had this to say, "When we started to develop the songwriting process of 'Dayburner', we wanted to talk about the course, the unexplored passage between the beginning and the end. Without necessarily imposing fixed points, but tracing a material circle and an anti-material ascensional progression."

Bassiar Frank Tudisco added, "'Dayburner' is actually the representation of a day, not properly a day as we commonly know it, but something that become immediately night right after the first flashes of the sun. The light of this sun is too weak and can't afford to challenge the strength of the darkness. Only thanks to minimal differences in tonal contrasts we are able to distinguish the sun from the moon. We can actually say that all the proper attributes of the day miserably fail here.

"For the album cover, we relied on an Irish artist from Dublin, Debora Sheedy, an awesome photographer", says Frank. "We have chosen one of her works, because we strongly believed it fits perfectly with the content of our album. When we saw the picture we had no doubt about it, and now more than ever we are sure of our choice."

Tracklisting:
Mourning Sun
Waterdawn
Dayburner
Communion
Orphic
Vespertine
No Connection With Dust
Lunar Grave

Haunted MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Haunted T-shirts and Posters

More Haunted News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Haunted Announce New Album 'Dayburner'

Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Head Like a Haunted House' Video

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Song 'Haunted By Design'

LaRissa Vienna And The Strange Release 'Haunted' Video

Singled Out: The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers' Haunted

The Haunted Release 'Spark' Music Video

The Haunted Announce New Album 'Strength In Numbers'

Against Me! Release 'Haunting, Haunted, Haunts' Video

The Haunted Reveal New Album Plans


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set- Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion- 5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'- more

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced- Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour- Tool Music Clinics- more

Page Too:
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion

5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'

Florence + the Machine Return With 'Sky Full Of Song'

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Streaming A New Solo Single

Miss May I Release 'Under Fire' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Two Track 'Beds Are Burning' Single

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

Peter Gabriel, King Crimson Supergroup The Security Project Announce Dates

Haunted Announce New Album 'Dayburner'

FYKE Release 'Awake' Music Video

Singled Out: Society Of Broken Souls' April's Moon

- more

Page Too News Stories
Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.