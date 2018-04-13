Miss May I Release 'Under Fire' Video

Signer Levi Benton had this to say about the new clip, "Traveling to South East Asia honestly changed my life. The culture, the people, the religions and the atmosphere really made me see the world in a whole new way. I cant believe this chaotic tour with 21 flights in 20 days made such a badass video.

"Some of these shows were the biggest Miss May I headlining shows in our career. We have always wanted to do a music video showing fans the behind the scenes part of our lives and who we are not on stage. I am so thankful we get to travel to so many exotic new places and share our journey with the world! We cant wait to go back." Watch the video here.