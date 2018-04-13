|
Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video
.
Vance Joy has released a new music video for his latest single "Saturday Sun". The song comes from his recently released sophomore album "Nation of Two". According to the announcement, "the video was directed by The Young Astronauts and stars a suited-up, corporate version of Vance Joy, who finds himself daydreaming on the job." His weekend memories of finding new love collide with his boring daily work routine, blending his colorful imagination into reality. Watch a stream of the video here.
