|
Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video
.
Former One Direction star Zayn has released a music video for his brand new single called 'Let Me'. The track will be featured on his forthcoming sophomore solo album. Zayn conceived of the new video working with director and producer Jose Padilha (Narcos, Robocop). It co- stars actor Steven Bauer (Scarface, Breaking Bad). The new clip is the the sequel to Zayn's 2017 MTV Best Video award winning 'Dusk Til Dawn', a track that featured Sia. Watch Zayn's new visual here.
Zayn conceived of the new video working with director and producer Jose Padilha (Narcos, Robocop). It co- stars actor Steven Bauer (Scarface, Breaking Bad).
The new clip is the the sequel to Zayn's 2017 MTV Best Video award winning 'Dusk Til Dawn', a track that featured Sia. Watch Zayn's new visual here.
Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion
5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'
Florence + the Machine Return With 'Sky Full Of Song'
Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Streaming A New Solo Single
Miss May I Release 'Under Fire' Video
Comeback Kid Announce Two Track 'Beds Are Burning' Single
CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour
Peter Gabriel, King Crimson Supergroup The Security Project Announce Dates
Haunted Announce New Album 'Dayburner'
FYKE Release 'Awake' Music Video
Singled Out: Society Of Broken Souls' April's Moon
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video
Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video
Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest
Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'
Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced
Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On
A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition
On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois
Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review
John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50
Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi
Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red
Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)
Savannah Stopover Music Festival
Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.