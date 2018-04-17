News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dire Straits Rock Hall Induction Steaming Online
04-17-2018
.
Dire Straits

(hennemusic) Dire Straits were inducted into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, OH on April 14, and video from the annual ceremony is streaming online

Rolling Stone reports the absence of leader Mark Knopfler, guitarist David Knopfler and drummer Pick Withers left the band to be represented at the event by keyboardists Alan Clark and Guy Fletcher and bassist John Illsley, who inducted the group into the Rock Hall himself as no one appeared as a presenter to do so.

"In the absence of someone here to induct Dire Straits into the 2018 Hall Of Fame," began Illsley, "as a founding member, I thought perhaps that I might be the best qualified one to do this. It's a bit weird but, here we are…life is strange."

The bassist acknowledged Knopfler's absence, saying "I know there's been a lot of speculation about the fact that Mark is not here, but I can assure you, it's just a personal thing. It's personal reasons, let's just leave it at that. This is really more about a group of people more than one person, it's a collective, a brotherhood and that's something that needs acknowledging tonight."

"I know it's a little bit odd," concluded the bassist, "but it's my honor to welcome Dire Straits into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."

While Mark Knopfler has not commented publicly on the event, his brother and group co-founder David Knopfler made headlines recently when he announced his plans to not attend the induction after claiming the Rock Hall would not pay his travel expenses, as previously promised. Watch their acceptance speeches here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Dire Straits MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Dire Straits T-shirts and Posters

More Dire Straits News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dire Straits Rock Hall Induction Steaming Online

Dire Straits Playing Rock Hall Induction Without Key Member

Dire Straits Rock Hall Reunion Up In The Air


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
A Perfect Circle Stream Fishy New Song- Taking Back Sunday Lose Founding Member- Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony- more

Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars- Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio- Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album- more

Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set- Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion- 5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'- more

Page Too:
Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
A Perfect Circle Stream Fishy New Song

Taking Back Sunday Lose Founding Member

Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony

Glenn Tipton Reunites With Judas Priest In Kent, Washington

Jack White Rocks TV's Saturday Night Live

Dire Straits Rock Hall Induction Steaming Online

Halestorm and In This Moment Add Summer Tour Leg

Soilwork Recording Their Next Album

The Moody Blues Announce Special Record Store Day Release

Tremonti Release 'Take You With Me' Video

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announce Summer Tour

Styx Big TV Interview Preview Goes Online

- more

Page Too News Stories
Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.