Hogan's Goat Streaming Brand New Music Video

Frontman John Salmon had this to say,"We went out to Montana, f***ed around, and summoned the spirit of the 'Sh*t Kicker.' No but seriously, from the moment we wrote it, we knew "Sh*t Kicker" would be the best representation of our style. A song about true grit, unwavering courage, and standing your ground. Our goal was to symbolically showcase the Sh*t Kicker that lives in all of us; no matter who you are, or where you're from.

"We want to give a special thanks to Walter and Cassie Runsabove, who sat down with us after filming, and gave us a lesson on Native American culture over breakfast. We would also like to thank Curley, Ed Fick, and there rest of the Billings Road Dogs for letting us crash their toy drive, film part of 'Sh*t Kicker,' and play a few songs for them. That wouldn't have been possible without the help of Montana Mobile Stage and Productions, too! Thanks, Charlie!" Watch the video here.