Lenny Kravitz Collection Getting First Time Vinyl Release
04-17-2018
Lenny Kravitz

(UMe) Lenny Kravitz's Greatest Hits is set to be released for the very first time on vinyl in the United States on May 18th by Virgin and UMe. We were sent the following details:

Kravitz's three-times-platinum 15-track Greatest Hits, originally released in 2000, will finally be made available to all retail outlets in a 2LP 180-gram black vinyl configuration. Additionally, a limited-edition exclusive 180-gram version available from uDiscover will feature custom clear mixed with smoky silver and white swirls on LP1, and custom clear mixed with blue and white smoky swirls on LP2.

Greatest Hits was a major triumph for Kravitz and a worldwide Top 10 chart performer, reaching No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Austria, Italy, and other countries. This compilation showcases the many strengths inherent in the grooves of Kravitz's first five albums - 1989's Let Love Rule, 1991's Mama Said, 1993's Are You Gonna Go My Way, 1995's Circus, and 1998's 5 - by assembling 15 of the best tracks from the first stage of his celebrated career.

This Greatest Hits collection, which has sold over 10 million copies worldwide, features early Kravitz classics and also sports "Again," which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart. The album also boasts Kravitz's incendiary cover of The Guess Who's all-time rock classic "American Woman," which initially had been featured in the hit 1999 film, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and was eventually added to a CD re-release of 5. Its power impressed Randy Bachman, co-founder of the Guess Who, its lead guitarist and chief songwriter. "As a songwriter," Bachman said, "that's the biggest tribute you can have."

The core tracks on Greatest Hits all serve to illuminate Kravitz's own considerable talents as a multifaceted singer, songwriter, producer and guitar player. From the funk 'n' soul-driven emotionality of "It Ain't Over Til It's Over" to the abject ferocity of "Are You Gonna Go My Way," from the elegiac buildup of "Let Love Rule" to the universal yearning of "Fly Away," Kravitz delivers in every style imaginable.

Many of the songs on Greatest Hits will be featured during Kravitz's current Raise Vibration Tour 2018, which kicks off April 13 in Mexico and then runs throughout Europe to the end of July.

Lenny Kravitz GREATEST HITS [double 180-gram vinyl]
Side A
1. Are You Gonna Go My Way
2. Fly Away
3. Rock And Roll Is Dead
4. Again

Side B
1. It Ain't Over Til It's Over
2. Can't Get You Off My Mind
3. Mr. Cab Driver
4. American Woman

Side C
1. Stand By My Woman
2. Always On The Run
3. Heaven Help
4. I Belong To You

Side D
1. Believe
2. Let Love Rule
3. Black Velveteen

UMe submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

