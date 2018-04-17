Soilwork Recording Their Next Album

The band's newest member Bastian Thusgaard had this to say, "I'm so proud of my achievements on this album. I was given a great amount of freedom both in writing and recording. Obviously, I wanted to honor the 'drum vibe' that has developed in the band through time. At the same time, I'm very aware of the fact that I'm a different drummer to my predecessors. This is something I really wanted to showcase by adding my own vibe to the band's sound."

Singer Bjorn "Speed" Strid added, "On this new album we have gone back to classic heavy metal basics but with a twist of our own legacy of sound, with soaring melancholic melodies at a sometimes-furious tempo and great diversity. People will recognize the vibe that we've had on the latest two albums, but we feel that we've taken our sound even further, with more energy, darker elements but uplifting structure."

In 2016, SOILWORK released a special collection of rarities titled "Death Resonance" via Nuclear Blast.