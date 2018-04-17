Tremonti Release 'Take You With Me' Video

"It's about someone convincing someone else to be proud of their scars and their imperfections and never forgetting where they came from and who they are, and convincing them that they are stronger than they imagined," guitarist/vocalist Mark Tremonti tells Billboard. "I know it's a song that fits radio just as much as any other song on the album, but I don't want it to take people's attention off the storyline and the whole concept of the record."

Due June 8 and produced by longtime band associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette, the group's fourth album tells the story of humans and fabricated beings trying to co-exist at the turn of the next century.

First previewed with the title track, the story is being turned into a full-length work of fiction by Tremonti and American author John Shirley that will be issued alongside the record.

"For years, I thought how great it would be to publish a book," adds the rocker, "and I get to kill two birds with one stone and do an album with a book. It just seemed like the perfect time. The stars aligned." Watch the new video here.