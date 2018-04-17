News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alice In Chains' Nearly Done With 'Trippy' New Album
04-17-2018
.
Alice In Chains

Alice in Chains guitarist and co-vocalist Jerry Cantrell recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss the band's forthcoming album, which he says is a "strong record."

Cantrell addressed fan surprise that the band has been working on the new studio effort, "It's not that we were keeping it a secret-we just didn't want to say a whole lot about it until we had something to say. And we certainly have something to say with this one. It's a f***ing strong record."

He then went on to declare, "It's a record we haven't done yet, I can tell you that. But it's also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It's got our fingerprint.

"And we're really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There's some really heavy sh*t, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy sh*t… it's good!" He expects it to be released this summer. Check out the full interview here.

