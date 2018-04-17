|
Biffy Clyro Announce MTV Unplugged Album
.
Biffy Clyro have announced that they will be releasing their special new acoustic album "MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London" on May 25th. The band's first acoustic effort was recorded live at the famed Roundhouse in London last November and the show marked the return of the very popular MTV series. Fans can also tune in to watch the special show on MTV live with it set to be broadcast at 9:00 P.M. ET on May 26th, followed by the first of half of dozen re-airings at 12:00 A.M. ET. Tracklisting :
