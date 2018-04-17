Biffy Clyro Announce MTV Unplugged Album

The band's first acoustic effort was recorded live at the famed Roundhouse in London last November and the show marked the return of the very popular MTV series.

Fans can also tune in to watch the special show on MTV live with it set to be broadcast at 9:00 P.M. ET on May 26th, followed by the first of half of dozen re-airings at 12:00 A.M. ET.

Tracklisting :

1. The Captain

2. Biblical

3. Re-arrange

4. Drop It

5. Black Chandelier

6. Folding Stars

7. Different Kind Of Love

8. Mountains

9. God Only Knows (Beach Boys cover)

10. Opposite

11. Small Wishes

12. Bubbles

13. Medicine

14. Many of Horror

15. Machines