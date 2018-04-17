News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Cheap Trick's Next Album To Feature John Lennon Cover
04-17-2018
.
Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander reveals that the band is currently working on a new album and have recorded a cover of the John Lennon classic "Gimme Some Truth".

Zander spoke to UCR about the new album and their prolific output in recent years.

He said of the recent releases, "You're not always in the mood to write music. Sometimes you've got [things like drummer] Bun E. leaving the band and that period, there was a big dead spot, because we were kind of in between things. But then there was a resurgence as of late. As you said, in the last two years, we've been real productive and inspired and it shows.

"We've got a lot of good response from these records. The Christmas album, I think it's great. It shows the public where some of our influence comes from and stuff like that. We're working on another record right now as we speak. In fact, we just did a John Lennon cover song. I'm thinking we should put it out now, because it's a great version of 'Gimme Some Truth.'

He was then asked when fans can expect the new effort. He responded, "Oh, it will be this year. We've already got a couple of songs that are mixed and ready to go. I'll tell you one thing that we're working on, that we've finished already, because it might not be on the record. It might be, but it might not be. I'd like to get [the cover of 'Gimme Some Truth'] out as soon as possible, even if we don't have the record ready, I'd like to put that out somewhere."

Cheap Trick MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Cheap Trick T-shirts and Posters

More Cheap Trick News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Cheap Trick's Next Album To Feature John Lennon Cover

Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander To Make Broadway Debut

Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Streams New Song With Cheap Trick's Robin Zander

Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen Reveals Jeff Beck Connection

Cheap Trick Announce Details For First Christmas Album

Cheap Trick Finish Recording A Christmas Album

Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Tour

Cheap Trick Stream New Song 'Long Time Coming,' Announce Album

Cheap Trick Announce UK Mini Tour


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion- Joe Lynn Turner Postpones Dates 'Unplanned Medical Procedure'- Alice In Chains' 'New Album Nearly Done- more

A Perfect Circle Stream Fishy New Song- Taking Back Sunday Lose Founding Member- Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony- more

Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars- Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio- Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album- more

Page Too:
Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion

Joe Lynn Turner Postpones Dates Due To 'Unplanned Medical Procedure'

Alice In Chains' Nearly Done With 'Trippy' New Album

Joe Elliott's Songs From The Vault Debuts This Week

Cheap Trick's Next Album To Feature John Lennon Cover

Tool Singer Says Today's Musicians Not Prepared To Record Properly

Devildriver Launch Video Series For Outlaw Country Album

Biffy Clyro Announce MTV Unplugged Album

The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour Dates

Set Your Goals Forced To Cancel Slam Dunk Festival Appearance

Pretty Lights Announces 10th Anniversary Shows

Skinless, Ringworm, Churchburn, and Outer Heaven Announce Shows

- more

Page Too News Stories
Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

B.B. King Blues Club Books All Star Lineup For Final Shows

Monogem Release 'Get Your High' Video

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.