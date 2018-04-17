News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Devildriver Launch Video Series For Outlaw Country Album
04-17-2018
.
Devildriver

Devildriver have launched a new video interview series where they discuss their upcoming "outlaw country-gone-metal anthems" album "Outlaws 'Til The End" which is set to be released on July 6th.

The first of the interview segnements is entitled "Intro to Outlaw Country" and features members of the band along with some of the special guests on the album Randy Blythe of Lamb of God, Lee Ving of Fear, Hank3, Wednesday 13, Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory and Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists.

Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara had this to say in the clip, "I got into my parents' record collection when I was younger, and that's what got me into music. And they have everything from the Doors, to Steppenwolf, to a lot of outlaw country, and even stuff like Kenny Rogers, laying around the house... but I think my true love [for outlaw country] came from when I started touring with Pantera. Them and on the Black Sabbath tour. I constantly was hearing those guys on the bus jamming outlaw country. If it wasn't Willie Nelson, it was Johnny Cash and bands like that. I just fell in love with the lyrics as well. The lyrical content is so f***ing real..." Watch the video here.

