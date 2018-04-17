News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion
04-17-2018
.
Guns N' Roses

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler says in a new interview that he and former guitarist Izzy Stradlin are "heartbroken" about being left out of the Not In This Lifetime reunion of the superstar band.

Adler spoke to Hysteria Mag about his upcoming solo tour where he will playing the band's iconic debut album "Appetite For Destruction" and he touched on being left out of the reunion featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

He said, "The thing about Guns N' Roses that made us so great and so magical is because we were a magic band, like Led Zeppelin, or Aerosmith, or Queen. Once we were together we couldn't do anything wrong. If one person left the band and did Appetite, Appetite would not be Appetite. And it's a shame because Use Your Illusion when we did the demo tape, I kept saying, or we kept saying, it was gonna be bigger and better than Appetite but once they kicked me out of the band, part of the magic was gone. It's a different band. A completely different band."

He then added, "You know, if they want me, they know my number-I'm ready to rock. My goal was to finish what I started, and Izzy's too [speaking of Stradlin]. Iz is just as heartbroken as I am that the three of them decided to leave us out and bring three strangers in-who are those people? It's just not cool.

"I love those songs, I love those records. I practice them here at home every day because I love them and I'm so proud of them and I'm proud of what the five of us did-we accomplished our dream exactly the way we wanted to. It didn't end the way we wanted, or I wanted, but we did it our way. Like Frank Sinatra said, 'I did it my way.'"

Guns N' Roses MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion

Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down

Guns N' Roses Founder Wanted To Follow Rush's Example

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagen Jams With AWOLNATION

Steven Adler Talks Guns N' Roses Appetite Anniversary Tour

Guns N' Roses Share 10-Year Old's Cover Of 'Patience'

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion- Joe Lynn Turner Postpones Dates 'Unplanned Medical Procedure'- Alice In Chains' 'New Album Nearly Done- more

A Perfect Circle Stream Fishy New Song- Taking Back Sunday Lose Founding Member- Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony- more

Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars- Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio- Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album- more

Page Too:
Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion

Joe Lynn Turner Postpones Dates Due To 'Unplanned Medical Procedure'

Alice In Chains' Nearly Done With 'Trippy' New Album

Joe Elliott's Songs From The Vault Debuts This Week

Cheap Trick's Next Album To Feature John Lennon Cover

Tool Singer Says Today's Musicians Not Prepared To Record Properly

Devildriver Launch Video Series For Outlaw Country Album

Biffy Clyro Announce MTV Unplugged Album

The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour Dates

Set Your Goals Forced To Cancel Slam Dunk Festival Appearance

Pretty Lights Announces 10th Anniversary Shows

Skinless, Ringworm, Churchburn, and Outer Heaven Announce Shows

- more

Page Too News Stories
Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

B.B. King Blues Club Books All Star Lineup For Final Shows

Monogem Release 'Get Your High' Video

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.