Singled Out: Stop.Drop.Rewind
04-17-2018
Progressive/powerpop group Stop.Drop.Rewind recently released a their debut album "Element & Aftermath" and to celebrate we asked DJ Crenson to tell us about the single "I Was A Portrait". Here is the story:

In our younger days, Kris and I used to indulge in that noblest of ill-advised weekend traditions: Sunday Funday. We'd gather all our friends and throw some meat and vegetables on the grill, turn a sporting event on the TV (or, failing that, Man vs Food) and consume what was left of our beer and liquor from the past two nights. Then came the game changer: a local restaurant started a half price beer special on Monday nights, and thus, Monday Funday was born.

But like all good things, Monday Funday couldn't last forever. As it turns out, some fancier establishments don't take kindly to a bunch of rowdy twenty-two year olds taking over their bar and drinking them out of craft beer every Monday night, leading them to cancel their drink special and make their beers full price again. We were asked by a friendly bartender to please kindly take our patronage someplace else. So ended Monday Funday, but from its ashes rose a drinking song that is "definitely not" named after the bar that cancelled their special because of us: "Main & Lincoln."

The frame for the story of "Main & Lincoln" is a fictional breakup and subsequent bender, but many of the events referenced in the lyrics are real. For example, during the verse when Kris sings about "swinging from tree to tree," he's referencing a particularly boisterous walk home from the bar, during which he literally tried to do that. Not only was he unsuccessful, but he also ended up accidentally kicking one of our friends in the chest, Batman-style. No parties were harmed.

"Main & Lincoln" was written remarkably quickly compared to our other songs. The vocal line came to me when I was walking home from work one day, past the bar in which Kris and I are no longer welcome. By the time I got home, I had the lyrics and vocal line for the verses and chorus set, I just needed to get a guitar in my hands to set the chords. I hastily recorded myself playing them and sent it to Kris and Andy, and that was pretty much it. We were running the song by the end of our next practice.

I love performing this song because it's all about having fun. The rest of our songs are so serious; it's nice to have a moment during our set where we can all relax a little bit, to just let loose and enjoy playing music together. Cheers!


Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

