Skinless, Ringworm, Churchburn, and Outer Heaven Announce Shows

The band's long weekend tour will taking place on June 7th, 8th and 9th with shows in Boston, Brooklyn and Clifton Park and will feature support from Ringworm, Churchburn, and Outer Heaven.

Skinless have also announced that they will be performing at the California Deathfest in Oakland on October 13th and Quebec Deathfest in Montreal on October 20th.



Skinless Live Dates:

6/07/2018 Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

6/08/2018 Brooklyn Bazaar - Brooklyn, NY

6/09/2018 Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY

10/13/2018 California Deathfest - Oakland, CA

10/20/2018 Quebec Deathfest - Montreal, QC