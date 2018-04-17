The Finger Guns Announce Debut Vinyl Release

The special release will be pressed on antifreeze green colored vinyl, and hand numbered and limited to a run of 300, the album will be available in various retail stores across the Pacific Northwest as well as online.

The band had this to say, "As a working band, We have drawn a line and are in this to win this. We have thrown down a great sounding album, wrapped up in some amazing hand-drawn artwork, and pressed on rad antifreeze green vinyl and we are really excited to share it with you." Preorder it here.