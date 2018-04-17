|
The Finger Guns Announce Debut Vinyl Release
.
The Finger Guns have announced that they will be releasing their debut vinyl release (as well as their fourth album), entitled "Sasquatch," later this week, April 21st. The special release will be pressed on antifreeze green colored vinyl, and hand numbered and limited to a run of 300, the album will be available in various retail stores across the Pacific Northwest as well as online. The band had this to say, "As a working band, We have drawn a line and are in this to win this. We have thrown down a great sounding album, wrapped up in some amazing hand-drawn artwork, and pressed on rad antifreeze green vinyl and we are really excited to share it with you." Preorder it here.
