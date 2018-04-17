The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour Dates

The band, which features Black Crowes stars Rich Robinson, Marc Ford, and Sven Pipien, as well as John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), and drummer Joe Magistro, will be releasing their as yet titled debut studio album this summer.

The band revealed the first dates that they will be playing to support the album launch including some dates with Gov. Mule and The Avett Brothers, as well as festival appearances. See the dates below:

Magpie Salute - 2018 Tour Dates

7/8 Thunder Bay, ON Thunder Bay Blues Festival

7/12 Wantagh, NY Jones Beach Theater^

7/13 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center^

7/14 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center^

7/16 Peekskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

7/19 Waterloo, NY Del Lago Resort & Casino

7/21 Fairfield, CT Warehouse

8/23 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center^

8/24 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

8/25 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre^

9/8 Ardmore, PA Armore Music Hall

9/12 Fredericton, CAN Harvest Jazz & Blues Fest

9/13 Portland, ME Aura

9/15 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino

9/23 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival

^ - With Gov. Mule & The Avett Brothers



More Dates To Be Announced