The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour Dates
04-17-2018
The Magpie Salute

Black Crowes offshoot The Magpie Salute have announced their initial set of tour dates that they will be launching in support of their forthcoming debut album.

The band, which features Black Crowes stars Rich Robinson, Marc Ford, and Sven Pipien, as well as John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), and drummer Joe Magistro, will be releasing their as yet titled debut studio album this summer.

The band revealed the first dates that they will be playing to support the album launch including some dates with Gov. Mule and The Avett Brothers, as well as festival appearances. See the dates below:

Magpie Salute - 2018 Tour Dates
7/8 Thunder Bay, ON Thunder Bay Blues Festival
7/12 Wantagh, NY Jones Beach Theater^
7/13 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center^
7/14 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center^
7/16 Peekskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley Theater
7/19 Waterloo, NY Del Lago Resort & Casino
7/21 Fairfield, CT Warehouse
8/23 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center^
8/24 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^
8/25 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre^
9/8 Ardmore, PA Armore Music Hall
9/12 Fredericton, CAN Harvest Jazz & Blues Fest
9/13 Portland, ME Aura
9/15 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino
9/23 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival
^ - With Gov. Mule & The Avett Brothers

More Dates To Be Announced

