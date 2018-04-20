Deafheaven Announce Album and North American Tour

The band's new studio album will be entitled "Ordinary Corrupt Human Love" and is scheduled to hit stores on July 13th. The effort was produced by Jack Shirley.

The group gave fans a taste of the effort with the release of a video for lead single "Honeycomb". Watch it here. They will be hitting the road for a North American tour this summer in support of the record.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 11th in Phoenix, AZ at the Crescent Ballroom and will conclude on August 18th in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern.

Deafheaven Summer Tour Dates:

7/11 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

7/13 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

7/14 Austin, TX - The Mohawk

7/15 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

7/17 Orlando, FL - The Social

7/18 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

7/19 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

7/20 Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

7/21 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

7/22 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

7/24 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

7/25 Boston, MA - Royale

7/26 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

7/27 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

7/28 Detroit, MI - El Club

7/30 Chicago, IL - Metro also w/ Mono

7/31 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

8/1 Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

8/3 St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

8/4 Lawrence, KS - The Granada

8/5 Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

8/7 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

8/8 Boise, ID - Neurolux

8/10 Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre

8/11 Vancouver, BC - The Imperial

8/12 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

8/14 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

8/17 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

8/18 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern