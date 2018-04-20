|
Deafheaven Announce Album and North American Tour
.
After Deafheaven surprised fans earlier this week with the release of a new song, they have now revealed details for their new album and a North American tour to support it. The band's new studio album will be entitled "Ordinary Corrupt Human Love" and is scheduled to hit stores on July 13th. The effort was produced by Jack Shirley. The group gave fans a taste of the effort with the release of a video for lead single "Honeycomb". Watch it here. They will be hitting the road for a North American tour this summer in support of the record. The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 11th in Phoenix, AZ at the Crescent Ballroom and will conclude on August 18th in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern. Deafheaven Summer Tour Dates:
