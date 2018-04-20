News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Christopher Dean's Everything Fades
04-20-2018
.
Christopher Dean

Heavy multi-instrumentalist Christopher Dean (Michale Graves, Darkness Descends, Alyxx) released his single "Everything Fades," from his debut album, "Life Lessons". Today, he tells us some more about the song. Here is the story:

Everything Fades is the Beginning of what I call the 13th chapter in my life . 13 is the number symbolic to change and before you can change the game, you have to clean the slate. Everything does eventually fade away, so when it does you have to decide what you 're gonna do about it.

Originally the song was a male vocal duet and a deeply depressing, horror-filled piano part right out of the demons closet of pain, but I decided to take a different view of these misfortunes. I chose to work harder in times of adversity, now I am human, and I do feel all the feels, but I try to convey my message in a way in which I can instill at least a thread of hope in the listener.

That being said, Each and Every track on "Life Lessons" is a testament to my love of melody and my everlasting drive to take the trials that destiny has set forth and battled them same as the warriors of the world before me, and put them to song, because that's what I love to do, that's what makes me feel great again when I am down, I will NEVER STOP

…..quick side note, that's the best advice I was ever given, by Steve Zing, of Danzig and Samhain …… all the way back in the myspace days, when I reached out to him looking for advice over the years, upon giving me the best answers to my yearning immature self, he ALWAYS reminded me, "Dean, NEVER Stop!" and I never will.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

Christopher Dean

