News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Alarm's Mike Peters 24 Hour Globe Trotting For RSD
04-20-2018
.
The Alarm

(MSO) The Alarm's Mike Peters has announced that he will be taking a massive trip to celebrate this year's Record Store Day on April 21st. We were sent the following details

Peters will undertake a three-stop transcontinental trip within 24 hours, hitting record stores in London, New York and Los Angeles. For RSD, the band will issue a limited edition eight-song EP Where The Two Rivers Meet.

"I'm so proud of the new music that is being made in the name of The Alarm right here and now," says singer, songwriter and guitarist Mike Peters. The day will kick off with a sold-out listening party in the UK hosted by Diverse Music in Newport, Wales before Peters crosses the Atlantic for stops in New York at Looney Tunes Records in Babylon, Long Island and Los Angeles at Fingerprints Records in Long Beach. Armed with an acoustic guitar and a camera, creating an "on the run" video, Peters adds, "It's probably a good idea to make sure your favorite Alarm t-shirt is clean and ready to be worn on Record Store Day!"

As Peters explained on The Alarm's website, "the 24-hour Transatlantic Tour marks the start of a very exciting new era for all of us in the Alarm community, and I hope each and every fan will enter into the spirit of the times and step forward to take part in these new Alarm adventures."

To commemorate the day, the band have created a limited-edition t-shirt that is available for pre-order now. Throughout the day on April 21, the band is asking all Alarm fans to take a picture wearing their favorite Alarm t-shirt sharing the photo on social media using the #RSD18thealarm and #RSD18 hashtags. Those who share their photos online (and using the appropriate hashtags) will automatically be entered into an online Alarm lottery that will entitle the winner to a unique and special 7" vinyl single that will recorded and pressed by Peters at the beginning of the day. The winning entry will be announced by Peters following his final appearance of the day.

Next up, Peters and the Alarm are prepping a new album that's due out this June and world tour, which kicks off June 1 in Europe with North American dates to follow. Peters promises "that we will blow the roof, the doors and the fences down at each and every gig."

MSO submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

The Alarm MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

The Alarm T-shirts and Posters

More The Alarm News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Alarm's Mike Peters 24 Hour Globe Trotting For RSD

Singled Out: City of the Weak's White Fire Alarm


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release- Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations- Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Details- more

Slash Announces Solo Performance Amid Guns N' Roses Tour- Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour- Killswitch Engage Offers More Details For Howard Jones Reunion Song- more

Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion- Joe Lynn Turner Postpones Dates 'Unplanned Medical Procedure'- Alice In Chains' 'New Album Nearly Done- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'- James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'- Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release

Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations

Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Release Details

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

Stryper React To Walmart Banning Album Over Title

Deafheaven Announce Album and North American Tour

The Alarm's Mike Peters 24 Hour Globe Trotting For RSD

Singled Out: Christopher Dean's Everything Fades

Slash Announces Solo Performance Amid Guns N' Roses Tour

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour

Killswitch Engage Offers More Details For Howard Jones Reunion Song

Linkin Park Score Three Billboard Music Awards Nominations

- more

Page Too News Stories
Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'

Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour

Jack Johnson Raises Half A Million For Fire And Flood Victims

Post Malone Reveals Track and Guest Details For New Album

Run The Jewels' El-P Scoring Al Capone Biopic

Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

B.B. King Blues Club Books All Star Lineup For Final Shows

Monogem Release 'Get Your High' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.