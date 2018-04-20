|
The Alarm's Mike Peters 24 Hour Globe Trotting For RSD
(MSO) The Alarm's Mike Peters has announced that he will be taking a massive trip to celebrate this year's Record Store Day on April 21st. We were sent the following details Peters will undertake a three-stop transcontinental trip within 24 hours, hitting record stores in London, New York and Los Angeles. For RSD, the band will issue a limited edition eight-song EP Where The Two Rivers Meet. To commemorate the day, the band have created a limited-edition t-shirt that is available for pre-order now. Throughout the day on April 21, the band is asking all Alarm fans to take a picture wearing their favorite Alarm t-shirt sharing the photo on social media using the #RSD18thealarm and #RSD18 hashtags. Those who share their photos online (and using the appropriate hashtags) will automatically be entered into an online Alarm lottery that will entitle the winner to a unique and special 7" vinyl single that will recorded and pressed by Peters at the beginning of the day. The winning entry will be announced by Peters following his final appearance of the day.
MSO submitted this story.