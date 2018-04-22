Bruce Springsteen Release Preview Video For Box Set

04-22-2018

.

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming a video preview of the limited-edition vinyl box set, "The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996", ahead of its release on May 18.



Featuring five albums and two EP's from the period, the 10LP package delivers remastered editions of 1987's "Tunnel Of Love", 1992's "Human Touch" and "Lucky Town", 1993's "In Concert MTV Plugged", and 1995's "The Ghost Of Tom Joad", as well as the 1988 "Chimes Of Freedom" EP, and the first-ever vinyl release of the 1996 EP "Blood Brothers."



Remastered by acclaimed engineer Bob Ludwig and Springsteen's longtime engineer Toby Scott, the project presents recreations of the albums' original packaging, accompanied by a 60-page book featuring rarely seen photos, memorabilia and original press clippings from the era.



All four of Bruce Springsteen's studio albums from this period were certified gold, platinum or multiplatinum by the RIAA, with three reaching the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. Watch the video and read more here.