Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Documentary Coming To DVD
04-22-2018
Bruce Dickinson

(hennemusic) "Scream For Me Sarajevo", a documentary about a 1994 concert in war-torn Bosnia by Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson, will be released via DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats on June 29.

Billed as "a story of hope in a time of war", the project tells the tale of a concert by Dickinson and his band Skunkworks at a time when the Bosnian War was raging and Sarajevo itself was under siege.

Featuring footage from the historic gig, the film also meets those that made it to the show and made the show happen; determined to keep living their lives despite the atrocities going on around them. Interviews with the band, crew and security bring home the reality of the situation that was not only dangerous, it was barbaric.

"We weren't protected, there was no plan and the bullets were real, but f**k it, we went anyway," said Bruce in his recent best-selling autobiography 'What Does This Button Do?' "The gig was immense, intense and probably the biggest show in the world at that moment for the audience and for us. That the world didn't really know didn't matter. It changed the way I viewed life, death and other human beings."

In addition to the film's June 29 release, a soundtrack album will be issued on CD/2LP on the same day. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

