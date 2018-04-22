News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French
04-22-2018
.
Judas Priest

Former Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French shared a harsh opinion of the current incarnation of Judas Priest, who are currently touring with out guitarist Glenn Tipton, who stepped away from performing full time due to Parkinson's Disease.

French was a guest on Three Sides of the Coin and we were some excepts including what he had to say about Judas Priest, "Now look at what you've got with Priest. K.K.'s gone, he runs a golf company, and now Glenn's left, and it's wonderful, and now it's a cover band."

Jay Jay continued to discuss his view of aging rock bands still performing, "Well (Judas) Priest is 65 years old… 70 years old. Saxon's 80 f***ing years old. The Rolling Stones are 90 years old. I mean Stones fans are so old the old clobs are afraid the lights will go on in the room.

"Watching Keith and Woody trying to play guitar is like being driven in a tour bus by José Feliciano and Ray Charles without a GPS. It's a terrifying f***ing experience. If the Stones were smart they'd hire two 25 year old guys from Nashville who know how to play the songs parts than let these two cadavers walking around stage f***ing acting like Johnny Depp in f***ing Pirates Of The Caribbean. And it bothers me that they charge eighty-two hundred dollars. At least when you go to see The Eagles there's 45 guys on stage. " Watch the full interview here.

Judas Priest MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Judas Priest T-shirts and Posters

More Judas Priest News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return

Glenn Tipton Reunites With Judas Priest In Kent, Washington

Judas Priest Tipton Jam Brought Band To Tears

Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance

Judas Priest Play 1978 Song Live for the First Time

Judas Priest Score Their Highest Charting Album In U.S.

Judas Priest Earn First UK Top 10 Album In 38 Years

Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Updates Fans On Parkinson's Battle

Video From Judas Priest Tour Kick Off Goes Online


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert- Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack- Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French- Scorpions U.S. Fall Tour- more

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return- Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'- Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event- more

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release- Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations- Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Details- more

Page Too:
Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video- Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend- Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video- more

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'- James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'- Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert

Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack

Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French

The Scorpions Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Documentary Coming To DVD

Robert Plant Approved Of Black Crowes and Jimmy Page Collaboration

Malevolent Creation's Bret Hoffmann Has Stage 4 Cancer

Bruce Springsteen Release Preview Video For Box Set

Metallica Release 'Am I Evil' Live Video

Orgy Preview 'Army To Your Party' Single

The Next Monsters Of Rock Cruise Announced

Angel Vivaldi Announces U.S. Summer Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single

Peter Himmelman and John Paterno Deliver Breath & Pulse & Awe

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend

Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.