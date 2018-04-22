Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert

"This is a dream come true for the Lynyrd Skynyrd band," said singer Johnny Van Zant. "We're going to rock the house here. My brother and Gary [Rossington] and Alan Collins started this band a long time ago. We are on our farewell tour. It's time to wrap it up. To be able to play Jacksonville, here, with the Jags, come on. It doesn't get any better than that."

"We are very excited to have friends Jason Aldean and Kid Rock join us in our hometown of Jacksonville," added guitarist and sole original founding member Gary Rossington. "Playing where the band got its start all those years ago is always special but having these guys with us makes it even sweeter. We can't wait to rock EverBank Field!" Read more here.