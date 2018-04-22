News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert
04-22-2018
Lynyrd Skynyrd

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd will play the final concert of their Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on September 2. The Southern rock icons will be joined by additional "special guests" at the hometown show.

"This is a dream come true for the Lynyrd Skynyrd band," said singer Johnny Van Zant. "We're going to rock the house here. My brother and Gary [Rossington] and Alan Collins started this band a long time ago. We are on our farewell tour. It's time to wrap it up. To be able to play Jacksonville, here, with the Jags, come on. It doesn't get any better than that."

"We are very excited to have friends Jason Aldean and Kid Rock join us in our hometown of Jacksonville," added guitarist and sole original founding member Gary Rossington. "Playing where the band got its start all those years ago is always special but having these guys with us makes it even sweeter. We can't wait to rock EverBank Field!" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

