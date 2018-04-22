Metallica Release 'Am I Evil' Live Video

The group originally covered the tune from the UK band's debut, "Lightning To The Nations", as a b-side to the 1984 single, "Creeping Death", before it appeared on the 1998 collection "Garage, Inc." and as a bonus track on the 1998 reissue of their 1983 debut, "Kill 'Em All."

Metallica's take on "Am I Evil?" resurfaced again earlier this month on the 2018 reissue of their 1987 collection, "The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited."

Available for the first time in decades, the set peaked at No. 28 on the US Billboard 200 upon its original release on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country. Watch the video here.