Metallica Release 'Am I Evil' Live Video
04-22-2018
(hennemusic) Metallica performed their version of Diamond Head's 1980 classic, "Am I Evil?", at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany on April 9, and the band are sharing professional footage from the show.

The group originally covered the tune from the UK band's debut, "Lightning To The Nations", as a b-side to the 1984 single, "Creeping Death", before it appeared on the 1998 collection "Garage, Inc." and as a bonus track on the 1998 reissue of their 1983 debut, "Kill 'Em All."

Metallica's take on "Am I Evil?" resurfaced again earlier this month on the 2018 reissue of their 1987 collection, "The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited."

Available for the first time in decades, the set peaked at No. 28 on the US Billboard 200 upon its original release on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

