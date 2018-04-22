News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Robert Plant Approved Of Black Crowes and Jimmy Page Collaboration
04-22-2018
.
Led Zeppelin

The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson looked back at his former band's collaboration with legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and says that Robert Plant gave him his blessings.

Back in 1999, Page teamed up the Black Crowes for live performance of Led Zeppelin classics and some blues standards which resulted in the double live album "Live at the Greek: Excess All Areas".

During a recent interview with AL.com Robinson had the following to say about the one-off team-up, "I got to open for Robert when I was 23 years old. I spent two tours, back-to-back opening for Aerosmith and Robert Plant as a little frontman, so ultimately Robert has my great respect and I had to find some way to sing those songs that people who love Led Zeppelin would still like them. Robert told me that I did a good job. He gave me his blessing, so that's all that I needed."

Led Zeppelin MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Led Zeppelin T-shirts and Posters

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Robert Plant Approved Of Black Crowes and Jimmy Page Collaboration

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'

Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic Live Song Performance

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For West Was Won Reissue

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation

Led Zeppelin Icon Robert Plant Rocks Late Night TV

Led Zeppelin Announce Previously Unreleased Single

Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert- Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack- Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French- Scorpions U.S. Fall Tour- more

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return- Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'- Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event- more

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release- Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations- Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Details- more

Page Too:
Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video- Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend- Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video- more

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'- James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'- Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert

Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack

Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French

The Scorpions Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Documentary Coming To DVD

Robert Plant Approved Of Black Crowes and Jimmy Page Collaboration

Malevolent Creation's Bret Hoffmann Has Stage 4 Cancer

Bruce Springsteen Release Preview Video For Box Set

Metallica Release 'Am I Evil' Live Video

Orgy Preview 'Army To Your Party' Single

The Next Monsters Of Rock Cruise Announced

Angel Vivaldi Announces U.S. Summer Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single

Peter Himmelman and John Paterno Deliver Breath & Pulse & Awe

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend

Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.