Razorwire Halo Recruit Magen Killz For 'Sweat' Video

The new visual stars Magen Killz and it was directed by Kenn Little of "A Ghost in Every Room" on location in downtown Kansas City, MO. Singer Tak Kitara had this to say:

"Sweat is a powerfully rhythmic track that is very sexual by design. It focuses on the pure unrestrained sexual urges between two entities and we felt the video should continue on with that feeling. We wanted to show the entities crossing each other throughout the video without ever being able to interact. As though they were worlds apart but could still sense each other." Watch the video here.