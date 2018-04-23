Witch Casket Release 'The True Knot' Video

The new video was filmed in Los Angeles and directed by the band's frontman Drogoth who offered the following comments, "Since our first music video was mainly a 'performance' video, I wanted to do something more cinematic and story driven.

The video finds the band members fleeing the city, being pursued by an unseen adversary, or perhaps being drawn to the outskirts by the call of a coven of powerful witches.

The band is taken on a journey that serves as a sort of 'origin story', following them through a transformation from crestfallen reprobates to a stronger, more unified force. The video was shot on location in Downtown Los Angeles, as well as along the Angeles Crest Highway in the San Gabriel mountains." Watch the clip here.