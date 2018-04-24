|
Black Wizard Premiere 'Livin' Oblivion' Video
.
Black Wizard have released a brand new music video for their track "Livin' Oblivion." The song is the title track of group's latest full-length album release. "Look no further than Vancouver natives Black Wizard, who are working diligently to keep that flame alive, bridging classic rock like Thin Lizzy with modern stoner metal tones in a way that we just haven't been hearing in the past year to such a degree of success." Watch the video here.
