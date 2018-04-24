Emmure Release 'Ice Man Confessions' Video

The song comes from the group's 2017 studio album "Look At Yourself" and singer Frankie Palmeri had the following to say about the new clip, "I just want to thank all the great people involved with the filming and production of the video.

"The label, film crew, and actors and were nothing but cool to work with on this. Hopefully our fans look forward to hearing this track on our upcoming Summer Tour all across Europe." Watch the video here.