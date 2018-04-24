Marty Casey Releases 'Anything You Want' Video

The video was directed by Mike Leber and the song was co-written with Andrew Farriss of INXS. Casey shared these background details about the track, "The song 'Anything You Want' was written with INXS' Andrew Farriss when I was auditioning to be a member of INXS.

"The song has an intense energy and makes you move! We wanted to capture that vitality in the video. My wife (Daniella Casey) is a dance instructor so she rallied up her troops and the vibe they brought is straight-up INCREDIBLE!!!

"The director (Mike Leber) took the visual over the top with color and movement. This video is a fun burst of energy that gets you on your feet as the girls knock you off em!!" Watch the video here.