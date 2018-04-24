News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Marty Casey Releases 'Anything You Want' Video
04-24-2018
.
Marty Casey

Marty Casey has released a music video for his track "Anything You Want." The song comes off of his debut album, "The Ground You Walk On," which was released last year.

The video was directed by Mike Leber and the song was co-written with Andrew Farriss of INXS. Casey shared these background details about the track, "The song 'Anything You Want' was written with INXS' Andrew Farriss when I was auditioning to be a member of INXS.

"The song has an intense energy and makes you move! We wanted to capture that vitality in the video. My wife (Daniella Casey) is a dance instructor so she rallied up her troops and the vibe they brought is straight-up INCREDIBLE!!!

"The director (Mike Leber) took the visual over the top with color and movement. This video is a fun burst of energy that gets you on your feet as the girls knock you off em!!" Watch the video here.

Marty Casey MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Marty Casey T-shirts and Posters

More Marty Casey News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Marty Casey Releases 'Anything You Want' Video


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer- Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic- A Perfect Circle- more

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam- Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour- Ozzy- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert- Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack- Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French- Scorpions U.S. Fall Tour- more

Page Too:
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic

A Perfect Circle Add Two Fall Legs To Tour

Liam Gallagher Leads Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour Special Guests

Glenn Tipton Jams With Judas Priest In Portland

Clutch Reveal Album Release Plans And Debut New Song Live

Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album

Metallica Release Performance Video Of 'One'

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce Fall Tour

Garbage Announce Version 2.0 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.