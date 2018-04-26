Blackmore's Night Announce Summer Tour Dates

The short trek is scheduled to begin on July 19th in Glenside, PA at the Keswick Theatre and will be concluding ten days later on the 29th in Montclair, NJ at The Wellmont.

They will be playing the dates in support of their recently released 20th anniversary compilation album "To The Moon And Back: 20 Years And Beyond". See the dates below.

Tour Dates:

7/19 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

7/21 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music

7/22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

7/25 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

7/26 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

7/28 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

7/29 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont