Blackmore's Night Announce Summer Tour Dates
Deep Purple and Rainbow legend Ritchie Blackmore will be hitting the road with his group Blackmore's Night for select dates along the east coast this summer. The short trek is scheduled to begin on July 19th in Glenside, PA at the Keswick Theatre and will be concluding ten days later on the 29th in Montclair, NJ at The Wellmont. They will be playing the dates in support of their recently released 20th anniversary compilation album "To The Moon And Back: 20 Years And Beyond". See the dates below. Tour Dates:
Tour Dates: