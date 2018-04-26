Neal Morse Band Announce 2 CD and 2 DVD Live Set

"An epic night on an epic tour" said Morse of the show captured on the new release. He was joined on stage by Mike Portnoy, Eric Gillette, Bill Hubauer, and Randy George for the epic show.

Neal added, "This is the Neal Morse Band playing arguably our greatest album to date at one of the greatest venues we have ever played for one of the greatest audiences ever! It's kind of the pinnacle of everything we have done thus far."

Track Listing

Disc 1

0. Intro

1. Long Day

2. Overture

3. The Dream

4. City of Destruction

5. We Have Got To Go

6. Makes No Sense

7. Draw the Line

8. The Slough

9. Back to the City

10. The Ways of a Fool

11. So Far Gone

12. Breath of Angels

Disc 2

0. Slave to Your Mind

1. Shortcut to Salvation

2. The Man in the Iron Cage

3. The Road Called Home

4. Sloth

5. Freedom Song

6. I'm Running

7. The Mask

8. Confrontation

9. The Battle

10. Broken Sky / Long Day (Reprise)

Encore

11. Momentum

12. Author of Confusion

13. Agenda

14. The Call