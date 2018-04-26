News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Neal Morse Band Announce 2 CD and 2 DVD Live Set
04-26-2018
Neal Morse Band

The Neal Morse Band have announced that they will be releasing a new 2CD/2DVD set called "The Similitude Of A Dream Live in Tilburg, Netherlands 2017" on June 15th.

"An epic night on an epic tour" said Morse of the show captured on the new release. He was joined on stage by Mike Portnoy, Eric Gillette, Bill Hubauer, and Randy George for the epic show.

Neal added, "This is the Neal Morse Band playing arguably our greatest album to date at one of the greatest venues we have ever played for one of the greatest audiences ever! It's kind of the pinnacle of everything we have done thus far."

Track Listing
Disc 1
0. Intro
1. Long Day
2. Overture
3. The Dream
4. City of Destruction
5. We Have Got To Go
6. Makes No Sense
7. Draw the Line
8. The Slough
9. Back to the City
10. The Ways of a Fool
11. So Far Gone
12. Breath of Angels

Disc 2
0. Slave to Your Mind
1. Shortcut to Salvation
2. The Man in the Iron Cage
3. The Road Called Home
4. Sloth
5. Freedom Song
6. I'm Running
7. The Mask
8. Confrontation
9. The Battle
10. Broken Sky / Long Day (Reprise)
Encore
11. Momentum
12. Author of Confusion
13. Agenda
14. The Call

