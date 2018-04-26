|
Neal Morse Band Announce 2 CD and 2 DVD Live Set
The Neal Morse Band have announced that they will be releasing a new 2CD/2DVD set called "The Similitude Of A Dream Live in Tilburg, Netherlands 2017" on June 15th. "An epic night on an epic tour" said Morse of the show captured on the new release. He was joined on stage by Mike Portnoy, Eric Gillette, Bill Hubauer, and Randy George for the epic show. Neal added, "This is the Neal Morse Band playing arguably our greatest album to date at one of the greatest venues we have ever played for one of the greatest audiences ever! It's kind of the pinnacle of everything we have done thus far." Track Listing Disc 2
