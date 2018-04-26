News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band
04-26-2018
.
Steven Adler

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has revealed the new lineup of his solo band which will be fronted by former American Idol contestant Constantine Maroulis.

Apart from the Idol and Rock Of Ages alum, the new version of Adler's Appetite will also include Carl Restivo (Wyclef Jean, Ed Palermo Big Band, Extreme) on guitar, bassist Sean McNabb (Quiet Riot, Dokken and many more) and lead guitarist Michael Thomas (Faster Pussycat, Bang Tango, Beautiful Creatures).

Maroulis offered the following comments to Billboard about his new gig, "Of course, Guns N' Roses was the soundtrack to my youth. To play with Steven has been the highlight of my career. He's a lovely guy, and his playing on Appetite For Destruction was second to none, and that sound he made on it defined that whole generation's sound."

Adler shared his enthusiasm for the singer, "Let me just f***ing tell you something... this guy Constantine, who I call 'Casanova'... he came up to New York and I'm like 'oh my God, I got this great rock and roll singer!' I'm finally working with a real superstar again," says Adler, 53, who was famously booted from GN'R in 1990 due to his addiction issues, which plagued him for years; Maroulis says Adler has been clean for five years. "I call him 'Casanova" because he's so goddamn sexy," Adler shouts in his signature excited, slightly slurred voice. "Because he dresses so nice. I wish I was his size so I could double my wardrobe! ... He flew up to New York and within five minutes I wanted to kick his f***in' ass! And within 10 minutes I fell in love with him!"

Adler added, "Guns N' Roses are the biggest rock band in the f***in' world now, and since the guys don't want me to play with them and I love these songs and I'm so proud of them ... now I finally have a singer who can compete with the young Axl Rose... Axl is Axl and Casanova is f***in' Casanova. ... You do the greatest job at being yourself [to Maroulis]. That's all I want. Also, his name isn't 'a**hole' it's Axl. It sounds like you're saying 'a**hole,' but it's Axl."

