Singled Out: Pretty Please's Lowered Expectations
04-26-2018
Pretty Please

Noise rock trio Pretty Please just released a video for their new single "Lowered Expectations" from their upcoming fourth record "Fur Model". To celebrate we asked Robee Whitmire to tell us about the new song. Here is the story:

The song isn't typical of how we normally write. Usually, I'll have a riff or two and show it to Brian and Thomas at practice. We might play the riff for a few minutes and then move on. I'll keep working on it at home, and bring back an almost finished song. With 'Lowered Expectations', I had the main riff and brought it to practice. We rarely just "jam", but we started to play the riff over and over again while I mumbled some nonsense to figure out vocal melodies. The vocals and lead guitar part all came very organically within maybe a 10 minute period. It was an all around collaborative effort. The bass following the lead near the end was the finishing touch. We referred to it as the "RUSH section" of the song.

Lyrically, it's about just giving up on life. Not necessarily in a depressing way. Just accepting that it doesn't really get any better and finally being content with who you are. You can't fit in the mold all the time, and you might not be destined for greatness, but that's ok.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the forthcoming album right here!

