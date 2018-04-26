Singled Out: Pretty Please's Lowered Expectations 04-26-2018

The song isn't typical of how we normally write. Usually, I'll have a riff or two and show it to Brian and Thomas at practice. We might play the riff for a few minutes and then move on. I'll keep working on it at home, and bring back an almost finished song. With 'Lowered Expectations', I had the main riff and brought it to practice. We rarely just "jam", but we started to play the riff over and over again while I mumbled some nonsense to figure out vocal melodies. The vocals and lead guitar part all came very organically within maybe a 10 minute period. It was an all around collaborative effort. The bass following the lead near the end was the finishing touch. We referred to it as the "RUSH section" of the song. Lyrically, it's about just giving up on life. Not necessarily in a depressing way. Just accepting that it doesn't really get any better and finally being content with who you are. You can't fit in the mold all the time, and you might not be destined for greatness, but that's ok.



