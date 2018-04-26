Walls Of Jericho, First Blood, Left Behind and Sanction Tour

The east coast focused trek will feature 7 shows in the U.S. and one in Canada beginning on June 6th in Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall and concluding on the 13th in Toronto at the Hard Luck Bar.

The band had this to say, "It's been entirely too long since we've played the east coast and the US in general. We are very excited to see some old and hopefully new friends at these select shows and are more than honored to share the stage with our longtime friends in First Blood."

Walls Of Jericho, First Blood, Left Behind and Sanction Dates:

6/6 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

6/7 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

6/8 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

6/9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

6/10 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

6/11 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

6/12 - Rochester City, NY - Photo City

6/13 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar