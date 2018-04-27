Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Speaking of KISS, frontman Paul Stanley revealed to ABC radio that the band is making plans to hit the road next year for a big tour. He told them "KISS [will] do a world tour starting in January, I think." They then followed up with a source close to the band, who confirmed that they are "putting together a major tour, which is expected to extend well beyond 2019." Read the report here

Tool feature their new song "Descending" in a brand new promotional video that they have released for their upcoming music clinics. Watch the clip and read more about the upcoming events here

Dave Grohl loves his fans and he proved it during a Foo Fighters concert last week in Houston. The frontman spotted a fan holding a sign that said "No dad -- be mine?" That promoted Dave to tell the crowd, "Dude, I have three kids. You want to be my fourth kid?" He then dedicated the performance of the song "Big Me" to the 20-year old fan declaring "The next four minutes...I'll be your daddy." At the conclusion of the song Grohl invited the fan on stage and had the audience cheer him as his "adoptive son". Watch fan filmed footage here

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has released a self-produced video for his new track, "About You" (feat. blackbear).It's one of the tracks that will be included on his forthcoming solo album "Post Traumatic", which will hit stores on June 15th. Check out the video here

Greta Van Fleet have been turned heads with their heavy classic rock sound and they can now count Tom Hanks among their legion of fans. Following a visit to the recording studio by the actor, the band tweeted "We're happy to announce the album has been @tomhanks approved".

A remastered video of a classic Def Leppard TV performance has been released. The clip features a restored and remastered performance from German TV show Rockpop In Concert which was originally shot in 1983 in Dortmund, Germany at the Rock Pop Festival. It came during one of the last dates of the band's Pyromania World Tour. Watch it here

All Time Low have released a music video for their track

Afterglow." The song come comes from the group's latest album "Last Young Renegade." Watch it here

Grateful Dead will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their album "Anthem Of The Sun". A deluxe remaster version of the group's sophomore album will be released on July 13th. Read more details here