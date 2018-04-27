News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Avicii's Family Release Statement About His Death
04-27-2018
Avicii's family has released a new statement following the Swedish DJ/producer's death last Friday (April 20th) at age 28. Born Tim Bergling, the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The family writes in the statement published by ABC radio, "Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most -- music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness.

"He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.

"Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family."

