Def Leppard And The Scorpions Team For Fall Tour

The two-week run will begin in Perth on November 2 before hitting Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, wrapping up with a November 12 stop in Auckland, NZ.

"I'm delighted that we can bring the whole Hysteria album to Australia later this year," says bassist Rick Savage. "From 'Women' to 'Love And Affection' plus many other faves thrown in for good measure. We can't wait!"

Last year, Def Leppard released a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Hysteria", the biggest-selling record of the group's career with more than 25 million copies worldwide - including 10 million in the US. here.