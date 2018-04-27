|
Def Leppard And The Scorpions Team For Fall Tour
.
(hennemusic) Def Leppard will team up with The Scorpions for an Australian tour late this year. The UK rockers will perform their 1987 album, "Hysteria", in full mark the 30th anniversary of the release. The two-week run will begin in Perth on November 2 before hitting Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, wrapping up with a November 12 stop in Auckland, NZ. "I'm delighted that we can bring the whole Hysteria album to Australia later this year," says bassist Rick Savage. "From 'Women' to 'Love And Affection' plus many other faves thrown in for good measure. We can't wait!" Last year, Def Leppard released a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Hysteria", the biggest-selling record of the group's career with more than 25 million copies worldwide - including 10 million in the US. here.
The two-week run will begin in Perth on November 2 before hitting Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, wrapping up with a November 12 stop in Auckland, NZ.
"I'm delighted that we can bring the whole Hysteria album to Australia later this year," says bassist Rick Savage. "From 'Women' to 'Love And Affection' plus many other faves thrown in for good measure. We can't wait!"
Last year, Def Leppard released a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Hysteria", the biggest-selling record of the group's career with more than 25 million copies worldwide - including 10 million in the US. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.