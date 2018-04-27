News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split
04-27-2018
.
Fleetwood Mac

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac recently shocked fans by announcing a split with guitarist Lindsey Buckingham ahead of a 2018-2019 North American tour, and now the group are detailing the reasons behind the lineup change.

"We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November [2019]," Stevie Nicks tells Rolling Stone. "That's a long time. I just did 70 shows [on a solo tour]. As soon as I finish one thing, I dive back into another. Why would we stop? We don't want to stop playing music. We don't have anything else to do. This is what we do."

While fans are left to decide if Buckingham left on his own or was fired, founder Mick Fleetwood explains the situation was a full band decision.

"Words like 'fired' are ugly references as far as I'm concerned," says the drummer. "Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall. This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward."

In Buckingham's place, Fleetwood Mac have brought in Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House to handle guitar duties for an extensive North American tour that will begin in Tulsa, OK on October 3.

Ahead of rehearsals, Nicks says the group have already decided to expand the setlist to feature songs from the entire history of Fleetwood Mac, not just the original Buckingham/Nicks run from 1975 to 1987.

"We were never able to do that since 1975 because certain people in the band weren't interested in doing that," Nicks reveals. "Now we're able to open the set with a lot; a raucous version of [1969's] 'Rattlesnake Shake' or something. I'd also like to do [1970's] 'Station Man,' which has always been one of my favorites. We're definitely doing [1970's] 'Oh Well.'" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Fleetwood Mac MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Fleetwood Mac T-shirts and Posters

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon

Fleetwood Mac Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song

More Big Stars Added To Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Tribute

Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously-Unheard Version Of 'Landslide'

Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour 2017 In Review

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star 2017 In Review


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer- Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic- A Perfect Circle- more

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam- Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour- Ozzy- more

Page Too:
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour

Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band

Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album 'Come Tomorrow'

Like Moths To Flames Release 'Empty The Same' Video

Michael Sweet Uncertain About Future Of Band With George Lynch

The Damned Announce Fall Tour In Support Of Hit New Album

Neil Young Announces His First Crazy Horse Shows In Four Years

Myles Kennedy Announce Summer Solo Tour

The Darkness Stream Tracks From Live At Hammersmith

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.