News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Glenn Tipton Joins Judas Priest For Encore In San Francisco
04-27-2018
.
Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Glenn Tipton joined Judas Priest on stage to perform the encore during the band's April 19 show at The Warfield in San Francisco, CA, and video from the event has surfaced online.

In the lineup for the classic tracks "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight", the show marked Tipton's third live appearance with the band in a week and sixth on the spring tour in support of the group's 18th album, "Firepower."

Tipton recently announced his retirement from the road following a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease that has affected his ability to play guitar, although he is featured on the veteran metal outfit's latest studio effort, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 to earn the band their highest-ever charting US album.

The guitarist personally chose album co-producer Andy Sneap to take over his touring duties, with Judas Priest now entering the final week of a spring North American tour that is set to wrap up in San Antonio, TX on May 1. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Judas Priest MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Judas Priest T-shirts and Posters

More Judas Priest News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Glenn Tipton Joins Judas Priest For Encore In San Francisco

Glenn Tipton Jams With Judas Priest In Portland

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour

Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return

Glenn Tipton Reunites With Judas Priest In Kent, Washington

Judas Priest Tipton Jam Brought Band To Tears

Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance

Judas Priest Play 1978 Song Live for the First Time

Judas Priest Score Their Highest Charting Album In U.S.


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer- Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic- A Perfect Circle- more

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam- Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour- Ozzy- more

Page Too:
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour

Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band

Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album 'Come Tomorrow'

Like Moths To Flames Release 'Empty The Same' Video

Michael Sweet Uncertain About Future Of Band With George Lynch

The Damned Announce Fall Tour In Support Of Hit New Album

Neil Young Announces His First Crazy Horse Shows In Four Years

Myles Kennedy Announce Summer Solo Tour

The Darkness Stream Tracks From Live At Hammersmith

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.