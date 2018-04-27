Glenn Tipton Joins Judas Priest For Encore In San Francisco

In the lineup for the classic tracks "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight", the show marked Tipton's third live appearance with the band in a week and sixth on the spring tour in support of the group's 18th album, "Firepower."

Tipton recently announced his retirement from the road following a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease that has affected his ability to play guitar, although he is featured on the veteran metal outfit's latest studio effort, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 to earn the band their highest-ever charting US album.

The guitarist personally chose album co-producer Andy Sneap to take over his touring duties, with Judas Priest now entering the final week of a spring North American tour that is set to wrap up in San Antonio, TX on May 1. here.