Kobra And The Lotus Release Video For Their Version Of The Chain
04-27-2018
Kobra And The Lotus

As Kobra And The Lotus release their new album "Prevail II" today they have also released a new music video for their take on the Fleetwood Mac classic "The Chain."

Kobra had this to say, "We couldn't be more stoked to release the final closer to our 'Prevail' album series!! We've chosen a classic, recorded in 1976, and we hope to connect and carry the magic forward from that musical era. Here it is, 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac, in full Kobra and the Lotus spirit. Can you recognize it?"

The band is currently on the road with Texas Hippie Coalition. Kobra shared these thoughts on the outing, "The USA shows w/ Texas Hippie Coalition have been great so far!! The final countdown to our album release has begun and we're pumped up to be jamming the new tunes on the road with everybody. Come out and rock with us!!!!" Watch the video here.

Kobra And The Lotus MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Kobra And The Lotus T-shirts and Posters

More Kobra And The Lotus News

