Kobra And The Lotus Release Video For Their Version Of The Chain
As Kobra And The Lotus release their new album "Prevail II" today they have also released a new music video for their take on the Fleetwood Mac classic "The Chain." Kobra had this to say, "We couldn't be more stoked to release the final closer to our 'Prevail' album series!! We've chosen a classic, recorded in 1976, and we hope to connect and carry the magic forward from that musical era. Here it is, 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac, in full Kobra and the Lotus spirit. Can you recognize it?"
