Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event

Matt Bellamy said: "The symbiosis between humanity and technology has always been something I am interested by. Drones just seem to be a very interesting modern metaphor for what that represents...You want to leave people with the idea that they ask the question themselves about the role of technology in our lives and whether it's a good thing or a bad thing."

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing - an award winning, market leader in global event distribution - said: "We're delighted to be working on this innovative and unforgettable show from Muse, a group that time and again illustrate that they are one of the world's best live bands. The concert film deserves to be seen in the best possible way, in cinemas on the big screen together with other Muse fans. We look forward to collaborating with the band, their management team and label across this release."

Tickets will go on sale by May 3rd. Find more details here.