News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event
04-27-2018
.
Muse

Muse have announced a very special one night stand where their concert film 'Drones World Tour' will be hitting movie theaters on July 12th across the world via Trafalgar Releasing.

Matt Bellamy said: "The symbiosis between humanity and technology has always been something I am interested by. Drones just seem to be a very interesting modern metaphor for what that represents...You want to leave people with the idea that they ask the question themselves about the role of technology in our lives and whether it's a good thing or a bad thing."

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing - an award winning, market leader in global event distribution - said: "We're delighted to be working on this innovative and unforgettable show from Muse, a group that time and again illustrate that they are one of the world's best live bands. The concert film deserves to be seen in the best possible way, in cinemas on the big screen together with other Muse fans. We look forward to collaborating with the band, their management team and label across this release."

Tickets will go on sale by May 3rd. Find more details here.

Muse MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Muse T-shirts and Posters

More Muse News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event

Muse To Stream Special 'By Request' Show Live

Muse Release New Song and Video 'Thought Contagion'

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse

Muse, Eminem, The Killers Lead Bonnaroo 2018

Justin Bieber's 'Steps to Stardom' Focus Of New Museum Exhibit

Katy Perry Exhibit Set For Grammy Museum

New Grammy Museum Celebrates Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Taylor Swift

Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading

Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer- Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic- A Perfect Circle- more

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam- Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour- Ozzy- more

Page Too:
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour

Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band

Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album 'Come Tomorrow'

Like Moths To Flames Release 'Empty The Same' Video

Michael Sweet Uncertain About Future Of Band With George Lynch

The Damned Announce Fall Tour In Support Of Hit New Album

Neil Young Announces His First Crazy Horse Shows In Four Years

Myles Kennedy Announce Summer Solo Tour

The Darkness Stream Tracks From Live At Hammersmith

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.