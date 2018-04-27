News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Don Gallardo's Still Here
04-27-2018
.
Don Gallardo

Don Gallardo released his brand new album "Still Here" today (April 27th) and to celebrate we asked Don to tell us a little bit about the album's lead single "Something I Gotta Learn". Here is the story:

I had a co-write session with Carey Ott, who is managed also by my manager, Frankie. Carey and I had met a couple times at shows. Then we did a video shoot for a documentary and talked about writing together. We put it in the calendar, and I showed up at his house. When I got to Carey's house, he was listening to Jerry Jeff Walker on vinyl, and he said, "Let's write a song inspired by JJW." There is no way I was going to argue with that as Jerry Jeff is a true legend. The stories that Todd Snider tells about his and Jerry Jeff's relationship at his shows are hilarious.

So Carey and I sat down, trading ideas. From what I can recall, we were discussing how as musicians, you are constantly learning about the world around you. Things about music, life, friendships, and the industry itself, hence the title "Something I Gotta Learn." It was a fun song to write starting with the first verse as a window to the lifestyle some musicians live. Second verse is about broken hearts, which is something most songwriters have felt and use music as a way to mend and talk about said feelings. The third verse is about the profession itself, "leaving all the bad dreams behind and trying to keep the good ones on my mind."

In the studio, I was feeling it as a more alt-country rock song with some pop sensibilities and cool guitar work. Brent Mason came into the studio and laid down some guitar on it, then Clint Maine (my bandmate of six years) came in and added his guitar. The two guitar styles work so well together and feed off each other. I am very happy with how it turned out, and it is the first single on my new album Still Here.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Don Gallardo MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Don Gallardo T-shirts and Posters

More Don Gallardo News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Don Gallardo's Still Here


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer- Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic- A Perfect Circle- more

Page Too:
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour

Flotsam And Jetsam Announce New Member

Singled Out: Don Gallardo's Still Here

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split

Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event

Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set

Def Leppard And The Scorpions Team For Fall Tour

Foreigner Preview Tracks For Orchestra Release

Glenn Tipton Joins Judas Priest For Encore In San Francisco

David Bowie's Let's Dance Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Kobra And The Lotus Release Video For Their Version Of The Chain

- more

Page Too News Stories
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Brantley Gilbert Tributes Nashville Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

Avicii's Family Release Statement About His Death

Singled Out: Duncan Morley's Find You Now Feat Rick Ross

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.