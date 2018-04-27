Singled Out: Don Gallardo's Still Here 04-27-2018

. Don Gallardo released his brand new album "Still Here" today (April 27th) and to celebrate we asked Don to tell us a little bit about the album's lead single "Something I Gotta Learn". Here is the story: I had a co-write session with Carey Ott, who is managed also by my manager, Frankie. Carey and I had met a couple times at shows. Then we did a video shoot for a documentary and talked about writing together. We put it in the calendar, and I showed up at his house. When I got to Carey's house, he was listening to Jerry Jeff Walker on vinyl, and he said, "Let's write a song inspired by JJW." There is no way I was going to argue with that as Jerry Jeff is a true legend. The stories that Todd Snider tells about his and Jerry Jeff's relationship at his shows are hilarious. So Carey and I sat down, trading ideas. From what I can recall, we were discussing how as musicians, you are constantly learning about the world around you. Things about music, life, friendships, and the industry itself, hence the title "Something I Gotta Learn." It was a fun song to write starting with the first verse as a window to the lifestyle some musicians live. Second verse is about broken hearts, which is something most songwriters have felt and use music as a way to mend and talk about said feelings. The third verse is about the profession itself, "leaving all the bad dreams behind and trying to keep the good ones on my mind." In the studio, I was feeling it as a more alt-country rock song with some pop sensibilities and cool guitar work. Brent Mason came into the studio and laid down some guitar on it, then Clint Maine (my bandmate of six years) came in and added his guitar. The two guitar styles work so well together and feed off each other. I am very happy with how it turned out, and it is the first single on my new album Still Here.



