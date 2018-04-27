News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Duncan Morley's Find You Now Feat Rick Ross
04-27-2018
.
Duncan Morley

Duncan Morley has released a new jam called "Find You Now" featuring Rick Ross and to celebrate we asked Duncan to tell us about the brand new track. Here is the story:

This song has definitely been a journey!! I actually starting writing this record years ago over this track made by a producer friend of mine, Lasting Sounds. I remember instantly vibing with the islandy feel of the beat and I came up with the hook right there on the spot. I had just gone through a break up at that time and the song derived from that experience. I actually never got around to finishing the song until years later when my label blue sapphire music thought it could be a hot single. It was originally just a Rn'B pop style record until we got the news that Rick Ross took a liking to it and would be featuring on the record. I still think about that moment, it was very surreal to find out I'd have an opportunity to collaborate with the hip hop mogul! At this point, the ceo of my label Othniel and tha bombsquad production team spiced up the beat and added a hip hop section for Ross. In the meantime I finished writing the lyrics for my verses, at this time I was in a different place emotionally then when I started working on the song, so even though its still about finding love again its also about finding the "now" or present moment, and reconnecting with yourself. This is what inspired the name Find You Now. This whole process has been a blessing, getting to fly to rick ross's home studio in atlanta and work along side the legend himself was an unreal experience; and then getting to film the video with world renowned director Spiff TV, it felt like I was in a movie, I had never been on a real set before it was crazy. I'm very grateful to have had this chance and I'm excited to see what's comes next.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about Duncan right here!

More Duncan Morley News

