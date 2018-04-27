|
The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour
The Alarm have released a video for their new track "Beautiful". It will be one of the songs featured on the group's first new album in eight years, entitled "Equals", which will hit stores on June 29th. The new album reunited the group with producer George Williams (who previously worked on 2005's "Under Attack"), Watch the brand new visual here. The veteran group has also announced that they will hit hitting the road this summer to support the new album, hitting cities across the U.S. Mike Peters had this to say, "The songs were built out of what I had become. I learned a lot about myself and my relationship with Jules, and it's all there in the music. I didn't set out to write about what we were going through. All I had were these incredibly strong feelings that I found myself putting into words and writing down onto my phone without even thinking they might form the basis for songs." The Alarm U.S. tour dates:
