The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour

The new album reunited the group with producer George Williams (who previously worked on 2005's "Under Attack"), Watch the brand new visual here. The veteran group has also announced that they will hit hitting the road this summer to support the new album, hitting cities across the U.S.

Mike Peters had this to say, "The songs were built out of what I had become. I learned a lot about myself and my relationship with Jules, and it's all there in the music. I didn't set out to write about what we were going through. All I had were these incredibly strong feelings that I found myself putting into words and writing down onto my phone without even thinking they might form the basis for songs."



Tracklisting

Two Rivers

Beautiful

Coming Backwards (w/Billy Duffy)

Transatlantic

Crowd Trouble

Peace Now

Thirteen Dead Reindeer

Neutral

Cenotaph

Hell Fire (CD only)

Tomorrow

The Alarm U.S. tour dates:

Thurs 5/10 New York, NY Bowery Electric

Fri 5/11 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

Sat 5/12 Huntington Beach, CA Like Totally Fest

Sun 5/13 Los Angeles, CA James Bridges Theater, UCLA

Wed 7/25 Minneapolis, MN Dakota

Thu 7/26 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall

Fri 7/27 Chicago, IL Brauer House Live

Sat 7/28 Detroit, MI Magic Box

Sun 7/29 Cleveland, OH Music Box

Tue 7/31 Toronto, CA Lee's Palace

Wed 8/01 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

Thu 8/02 Bay Shore, NY Boulton Center

Fri 8/03 Pawling, NY Daryl's House

Sat 8/04 Buffalo, NY Spirit of The 80's in the Park

Sun 8/05 Asbury Park, NJ Wonder Bar

Tue 8/07 Philadelphia, PA World CafÃ©

Wed 8/08 Washington DC City Winery

Thu 8/09 Richmond, VA Tin Pan

Fri 8/10 Atlanta, GA City Winery

Sat 8/11 Nashville, TN City Winery1

Thu 8/23 San Diego, CA Belly Up

Fri 8/24 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House

Sat 8/25 Pasadena, CA The Rose

Sun 8/26 Agoura Hills, CA Canyon Club