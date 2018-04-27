News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour
04-27-2018
The Alarm

The Alarm have released a video for their new track "Beautiful". It will be one of the songs featured on the group's first new album in eight years, entitled "Equals", which will hit stores on June 29th.

The new album reunited the group with producer George Williams (who previously worked on 2005's "Under Attack"), Watch the brand new visual here. The veteran group has also announced that they will hit hitting the road this summer to support the new album, hitting cities across the U.S.

Mike Peters had this to say, "The songs were built out of what I had become. I learned a lot about myself and my relationship with Jules, and it's all there in the music. I didn't set out to write about what we were going through. All I had were these incredibly strong feelings that I found myself putting into words and writing down onto my phone without even thinking they might form the basis for songs."

Tracklisting
Two Rivers
Beautiful
Coming Backwards (w/Billy Duffy)
Transatlantic
Crowd Trouble
Peace Now
Thirteen Dead Reindeer
Neutral
Cenotaph
Hell Fire (CD only)
Tomorrow

The Alarm U.S. tour dates:
Thurs 5/10 New York, NY Bowery Electric
Fri 5/11 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
Sat 5/12 Huntington Beach, CA Like Totally Fest
Sun 5/13 Los Angeles, CA James Bridges Theater, UCLA
Wed 7/25 Minneapolis, MN Dakota
Thu 7/26 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall
Fri 7/27 Chicago, IL Brauer House Live
Sat 7/28 Detroit, MI Magic Box
Sun 7/29 Cleveland, OH Music Box
Tue 7/31 Toronto, CA Lee's Palace
Wed 8/01 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall
Thu 8/02 Bay Shore, NY Boulton Center
Fri 8/03 Pawling, NY Daryl's House
Sat 8/04 Buffalo, NY Spirit of The 80's in the Park
Sun 8/05 Asbury Park, NJ Wonder Bar
Tue 8/07 Philadelphia, PA World CafÃ©
Wed 8/08 Washington DC City Winery
Thu 8/09 Richmond, VA Tin Pan
Fri 8/10 Atlanta, GA City Winery
Sat 8/11 Nashville, TN City Winery1
Thu 8/23 San Diego, CA Belly Up
Fri 8/24 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House
Sat 8/25 Pasadena, CA The Rose
Sun 8/26 Agoura Hills, CA Canyon Club

More The Alarm News

The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour

The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour

