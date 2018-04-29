News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Anthrax Release Live 'Madhouse' Video
04-29-2018
.
Anthrax

(hennemusic) Anthrax are streaming video of their performance of their 1985 classic, "Madhouse", which comes from the newly-released live DVD "Kings Among Scotland."

The tune was the lead single from the band's second album, "Spreading The Disease", which became their first project to chart in the US when it peaked at No. 113 on the Billboard 200.

Directed by Paul M. Green (Opeth, The Damned, The Levellers) with the sound mixed by Anthrax studio producer Jay Ruston, "Kings Among Scotland" was filmed using 17 cameras, including a crane and several mobile and stationery Go-Pros to capture all the action.

"It was pretty a intense show," explains guitarist Scott Ian, "especially when the crowd was so insane, the floor actually started moving up and down." The group's live show before a sold-out crowd at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on the spring tour is presented in two parts: a fan-voted favorites set followed by a performance of their 1987 album, "Among The Living", in its entirety. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Anthrax MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Anthrax T-shirts and Posters

More Anthrax News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Anthrax Release Live 'Madhouse' Video

Anthrax Share Epic Performance Of Classic Song

Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

Anthrax Release Kings Among Scotland Preview Video

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

Anthrax Release 'Kings Among Scotland' Video Preview

Velvet Revolver, Anthrax, Motley Crue Star Lead AC/DC Bon Scott Tribute

Anthrax Stream Live Video For Classic Song

Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth

Slayer Retirement New Made Anthrax Star Think About The End


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour- Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video- Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'- Def Leppard Look Way Back- more

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Page Too:
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour

Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video

Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'

U2 Release 'Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way' Video

Def Leppard Stream Pyromania Era Footage

Metallica Release 'Fade To Black' Video

Fishbone Early 80s Lineup Launch Reunion Tour

Anthrax Release Live 'Madhouse' Video

Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour

Flotsam And Jetsam Announce New Member

Singled Out: Don Gallardo's Still Here

- more

Page Too News Stories
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Brantley Gilbert Tributes Nashville Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

Avicii's Family Release Statement About His Death

Singled Out: Duncan Morley's Find You Now Feat Rick Ross

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.