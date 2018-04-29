News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Def Leppard Stream Pyromania Era Footage
04-29-2018
.
Def Leppard

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming archival footage from a vintage 1983 concert performance at Germany's Rock Pop Festival. Both parts of the video have now been posted online

Broadcast in early 1984 on the German TV show "Rockpop In Concert", the December 18, 1983 event was one of the final shows on the band's world tour in support of their third album, "Pyromania."

The group's commercial breakthrough broke the UK rockers worldwide with hits like "Photograph" and "Rock Of Ages" while earning Diamoand status in the US for sales of more than 10 million copies.

"Pyromania" will be featured on "Volume One", the first of four career-spanning box sets from the band; due June 1 and available in limited-edition 180-gram heavyweight vinyl and CD box sets, the package delivers the group's first four studio albums - 1980's "On Through The Night", 1981's "High 'N' Dry", 1983's "Pyromania" and 1987's "Hysteria" - alongside bonus live and studio material.

The box set arrives in sync with Def Leppard's co-headlining tour of North America with Journey, which will begin in Hartford, CT on May 21. Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

