Fishbone Early 80s Lineup Launch Reunion Tour

Some of their performances include Houston's Party at the Plaza at Avenida, Bucks Backyard in Austin, Back To The Beach Festival in Huntington Beach, CA, alongside 311 and Sublime with Rome, Beer X Festival in San Diego, the Palladium in Worcester, MA with The Mighty, Mighty Bosstones, the Fuji Rock Festival in Yuzawa, Japan, as well as an appearance at Punk Rock Bowling in historic downtown Las Vegas. Many U.S. club shows and a European tour are also being added.

"It's absolutely unreal, at this stage of the game, stated bassist and founding member, Norwood Fisher. To be reunited as brothers and bandmates! The band feels as if it's almost firing better than ever. We're all equally excited to get on the grind and bring this energy to the stage for those that have supported us throughout our career, the Whirl'd Wide Familyhood."

"I just want to say thank you to all the Fishbone Soldiers for donating their hearts and souls for the preservation of our band's legacy in an OG Fishbone classic manifestation, stated front man, Angelo Moore. For me and for you."



Band Lineup:

Angelo Moore - saxophone, vocals

John Norwood Fisher - bass guitar, vocals

Philip "Fish" Fisher - drums, vocals

Walter A. Kibby II - trumpet, vocals

Christopher Dowd - keyboards, trombone, vocals

John Bigham - guitar, keyboards



Tour Dates:

Thu, Apr 26/18 - Houston, TX - Party on the Plaza at Avenida Houston

Fri, Apr 27/18 - Austin, TX - Buck's Backyard

Sun, Apr 29/18 - Huntington Beach, CA - Back to the Beach Festival

Thu, May 24/18 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

Fri, May 25/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival

Sat, Jun 23/18 - San Diego, CA - 91X Beer Festival

Fri, Jun 29/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Levitt Pavilion, Downtown LA

Sat, Jul 14/18 - Ventura, CA - Surf Rodeo Festival

Sat, Jul 28/18 - Tokyo, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival

Thu, Aug 23/18 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

Fri, Aug 24/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

Sat, Aug 25/18 - Worchester, MA - Palladium (support Mighty Mighty Bosstones)