Fishbone Early 80s Lineup Launch Reunion Tour
04-29-2018
Fishbone

The classic early 80s lineup of the iconic Ska/Punk band Fishbone have reunited and launched their new tour this past Friday with festival and stand alone dates scheduled through summer.

Some of their performances include Houston's Party at the Plaza at Avenida, Bucks Backyard in Austin, Back To The Beach Festival in Huntington Beach, CA, alongside 311 and Sublime with Rome, Beer X Festival in San Diego, the Palladium in Worcester, MA with The Mighty, Mighty Bosstones, the Fuji Rock Festival in Yuzawa, Japan, as well as an appearance at Punk Rock Bowling in historic downtown Las Vegas. Many U.S. club shows and a European tour are also being added.

"It's absolutely unreal, at this stage of the game, stated bassist and founding member, Norwood Fisher. To be reunited as brothers and bandmates! The band feels as if it's almost firing better than ever. We're all equally excited to get on the grind and bring this energy to the stage for those that have supported us throughout our career, the Whirl'd Wide Familyhood."

"I just want to say thank you to all the Fishbone Soldiers for donating their hearts and souls for the preservation of our band's legacy in an OG Fishbone classic manifestation, stated front man, Angelo Moore. For me and for you."


Band Lineup:
Angelo Moore - saxophone, vocals
John Norwood Fisher - bass guitar, vocals
Philip "Fish" Fisher - drums, vocals
Walter A. Kibby II - trumpet, vocals
Christopher Dowd - keyboards, trombone, vocals
John Bigham - guitar, keyboards

Tour Dates:
Thu, Apr 26/18 - Houston, TX - Party on the Plaza at Avenida Houston
Fri, Apr 27/18 - Austin, TX - Buck's Backyard
Sun, Apr 29/18 - Huntington Beach, CA - Back to the Beach Festival
Thu, May 24/18 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
Fri, May 25/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival
Sat, Jun 23/18 - San Diego, CA - 91X Beer Festival
Fri, Jun 29/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Levitt Pavilion, Downtown LA
Sat, Jul 14/18 - Ventura, CA - Surf Rodeo Festival
Sat, Jul 28/18 - Tokyo, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival
Thu, Aug 23/18 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
Fri, Aug 24/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
Sat, Aug 25/18 - Worchester, MA - Palladium (support Mighty Mighty Bosstones)

